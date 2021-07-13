In Philadelphia, a strange ‘Shrek Box’ filled with movie memorabilia has been discovered.

In May, a Shrek-themed box appeared in Philadelphia, and the odd fan shrine has since grown enormously, as evidenced by a recently popular video.

“What the hell is this?” says the narrator. As they approached the green decorated newspaper box, an off-camera speaker in the video said. A Shrek stencil and the phrases “From our swamp to yours” are also painted on the box.

The video, set to Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” takes a closer look at the unexpected package, which states, “Leave a Shrek, take a Shrek.”

When you open the “Shrek Box,” you’ll find fan artwork, products, and even an onion—which, of course, has layers.

The unusual video, which can also be watched here, has received over 150,000 likes on TikTok in just two days, although the box isn’t entirely new.

Wil Keiper, a Bella Vista native, founded the Shrek Box on May 10 in Philadelphia. According to local journalist Billy Penn, he and his partner Lauren Devlin unearthed an old newspaper box and kept it in their lawn until the idea for a Shrek-themed box occurred to them.

The Shrek Box is modeled after the enormously successful Little Free Libraries, which urge users to borrow a book and return it out of their own goodwill, and encourages fans to come and leave Shrek items.

Keiper placed the box outside his flat, and it has now become something of a meme in its own right, with people stopping by only to look inside at the expanding collection.

Shrek’s “huge meme cult following,” according to the box’s author, is the reason behind it, and “it’s just kind of a hilarious strange thing.”

Shrek got off to a good start, screening at Cannes and won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but it’s since become an internet meme sensation.

Since roughly 2012, the film has been a running gag on the internet, with an ironic infatuation with it. It frequently manifests as adoration. This is a condensed version of the information.