In order to require masks, a Florida school official is willing to take on DeSantis’ financial risks.

Governor Ron DeSantis has warned superintendents and school board members that the state Board of Education may withhold their salaries if they do not require students to wear masks when the new school year begins, but his announcement hasn’t deterred some officials from continuing to believe that students should be wearing masks when the new school year begins.

“It’s preferable for us to assume the financial risk than to jeopardize the safety and health of 29,000 children and 4,000 staff members,” Tina Certain, Vice Chair of the Alachua County School Board, told This website. “I stand by what I said.”

DeSantis has taken a number of steps to dissuade schools from enforcing COVID-19 mask rules, stating that the decision should be made by parents. He signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates, which is being contested in court.

DeSantis went even further on Monday, saying that officials who disobey the orders may have their salary withdrawn by the state.

Certain, on the other hand, stated that she and other school officials are not attempting to defy anyone, including the government.

“Our superintendent stated that she is not publicly defying the governor, and neither am I, but our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our students,” she said on Tuesday.

The Alachua County School Board approved mandating kids to wear masks for the first two weeks back to school last week. The superintendent’s mask order, which requires all staff to wear masks until September 17, has no effect on students.

“Our health advisory council, as well as 20 doctors, epidemiologists, and immunologists from our local community, recommended us,” Certain added. “They gave us an overview of the local issues in our hospitals, including ordinary ER floors and ICU units, and we chose to start with two weeks.”

“I heard yesterday that the governor had threatened to withhold our salaries. I’m not sure if that’s legal, but I still believe it’s the right decision, and I’m not going to back down because he threatened to withhold my salary,” she continued.

DeSantis’ declaration has been met with opposition from a number of officials. Also speaking out is the superintendent of Florida’s fourth-largest school system.

Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho said in a statement released Tuesday, “At no point shall I let my. This is a condensed version of the information.