In one of the world’s most populous countries, a photographer captures quiet beauty.

Bangladesh is densely populated. At around 3,750 people per square mile, the South Asian country boasts the tenth-highest population density in the world, three times that of its massive neighbor to the east, India.

However, spectacular natural areas can be found throughout Bangladesh’s 53,300 square miles, which is nearly the same size as Pennsylvania and is largely located in the country’s northeast. The “hoars,” a network of lakes and similar wetland ecosystems that fill up with runoff water from rivers and canals during the monsoon season, generating large inland stretches of water where the few villages look like little islands, dominate that part of the country.

Tafsir Ahmed Khan often be found peering through a viewfinder there, capturing breathtaking wildlife shots.

“I follow a lot of foreign photographers and have seen them take stunning images of their home countries. “However, I was unable to locate many in my own country,” he explained. “Then I thought, why not do some artsy photography here?” That was the start of the adventure.”

In 2016, he bought a camera and began focusing on the hoars and nights dominated by the heavens above.

His Instagram account also features magnificent photographs of urban settings, such as highrise buildings next to water and Bay of Bengal vistas.

“Because the hoars are difficult to get to and can be dangerous,” he explained, “only locals often go.” Furthermore, the countryside is only accessible for a limited time [usually one to three months each year]and is usually buried. I’ve never visited in the dry season.”

“I always look for a strong foreground, and after I’ve discovered one, I look for an overall composition,” Khan advises aspiring wildlife photographers. Before I go someplace, I look up current images of that location on social media to get a feel for it.”

For his long-exposure photographs, he also employs equipment such as a neutral density filter, which gives the water and clouds in his images a “really smooth” appearance, which he enjoys. He uses a circular polarizer filter on his lens to reduce reflections on occasion.

“I want to push people to place more focus on skill building, rather than on having the most expensive and complex gear,” Kahn added. This is a condensed version of the information.