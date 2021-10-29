In October 2021, these were the top ten most-watched Netflix movies.

Netflix attempted to get everyone in the Halloween spirit by releasing a few terrifying Netflix originals. Night Teeth, a vampire film, and the evocatively titled There’s Someone Inside Your House were among the most popular films on the platform this month.

Streaming customers also spent a good portion of the month watching vintage films. Gigantic, the 1997 blockbuster, had a titanic October, becoming the third most watched film on Netflix as fans begin their 25th anniversary rewatches a few months early.

The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is the streamer’s next star-studded thriller. None of the aforementioned films, on the other hand, were able to defeat the number one film of the month on Netflix’s top ten list in the United States. Here’s what happened.

Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Movies in October10. 4th Scary Film People were returning to the franchise that arose as a parody of Scream following the publication of the trailer for the latest sequel, Scary Movie. Not that the fourth installment, released in 2006, was any indication. It begins with a satire of Saw before moving on to parodies of The Grudge, The Village, and (for some reason) King Kong and Million Dollar Baby.

9. There’s a Stranger in Your House

There’s Someone Inside Your House, one of Netflix’s big Halloween releases this year, adapts the 2017 novel of the same name into a slasher film set in a small Nebraska town. We’ve seen a lot of slashers over the years, but this one has a unique twist: the killer wears lifelike masks of his victims while killing them.

Stepbrothers (nine)

Step Brothers has become such a comedy classic that it’s difficult to think it was critically panned when it originally came out. However, audiences who discovered the film through services like Netflix have been enchanted by its strange world ever since.

7. Teeth at Night

Night Teeth, another huge pre-Halloween Netflix original movie, follows the story of a chauffeur who is lured into a vampire battle after picking up two women who aren’t vampires. The most thrilling in terms of horror. This is a condensed version of the information.