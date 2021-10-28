In October 2021, the top ten most-watched television shows.

In October, Netflix debuted a slew of blockbuster TV programs, but one stood out above the others. The streamer announced last month that 111 million homes watched one of its shows, a new high.

We have to take these numbers with a grain of salt, because Netflix counts everything that lasts longer than two minutes as a “view,” which means that if you had a long bathroom break while a show like Squid Game was auto-playing, you counted as a watcher.

Aside from that international blockbuster of a show, audiences approved a number of major Netflix originals, including Midnight Mass, You Season 3 and On My Block’s last season. With the release of all seasons of the renowned sitcom, the streamer also became “lord of the domain” of Seinfeld.

Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed TV Shows in October 2021

“What’s the deal” with Seinfeld reaching the Netflix top 10 lists nearly 20 years after the last episode aired? Netflix attempted to make up for losing Friends last year by releasing all 180 episodes of the sitcom this month.

The Great British Baking Show (number 9)

Britain may have its own set of challenges, but The Great British Baking Show portrays the country as a happy place where everyone enjoys baking and being nice to one another. As episodes are released regularly on Netflix, this idea of a green and cheerful England is providing a healthy dose of escapism for many Americans.

The Five Juanas are number eight on the list.

This new Mexican drama about five women named Juana in Cancun who realize they have the same birthmark on their butts has been devoured by trashy telenovella enthusiasts. Despite the fact that it is a short telenovella with only 18 episodes, the streamer manages to pack lots of soapy drama into that time.

7. No remorse

Shameless is not just Showtime’s most popular show, but it’s also a. This is a condensed version of the information.