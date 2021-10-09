In ‘No Time to Die,’ how did Lashana Lynch’s Nomi become 007?

James Bond’s number has always been 007, or at least it was until No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig’s character goes into retirement in Jamaica in the final film of his era, and MI6 has assumed he’s dead after five years in hiding.

When CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) pleads for his help in tracking down a scientist who has stolen the top-secret Heracles project, a DNA-targeting nanobot virus, he is dragged back into the conflict.

Because the CIA and the British secret intelligence organization are competing to discover the person responsible, MI6 sends in spy Nomi (Lashana Lynch) to warn him off the assignment.

**WARNING: This article includes No Time to Die spoilers**

In No Time to Die, who is Nomi?

When Bond’s car unexpectedly breaks down, Nomi pretends to be a partygoer looking for a fling with Bond, and she offers to give him a ride home (because of her, it later turns out).

When they return to Bond’s bachelor pad, however, Nomi immediately reveals that she, too, is a spy, and that she isn’t just any 00 agent: she’s 007.

Nomi and Bond get off to a chilly start, as one might anticipate when meeting one’s replacement, and the former lets her predecessor have it with her smart, cutting remarks.

Later, when on a mission, Nomi demonstrates why she was given Bond’s number: she is a skilled field agent who can hold her own in a firefight.

How did Nomi end up as 007?

When Bond returns to MI6 to meet with M (Ralph Fiennes), the head of the secret intelligence service informs him that Nomi’s number was given to him because they assumed he was dead.

Bond leaves the UK shortly after Spectre to ride off into the sunset with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), but their romance is short-lived due to a suspected betrayal, and he abandons her on a train, never to be seen again.

It then flashes forward five years, and with no touch with MI6, it’s no surprise that the intelligence service assumed he was dead.

MI6 did, at the very least, refrain from disclosing Bond's phone number, as Nomi informs him.