In New York, it costs $100 to get vaccinated. Mayor Bill De Blasio is offering a monetary reward.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said on Wednesday that people who schedule a vaccination appointment at a city-run clinic will receive a monetary reward.

At a news conference, de Blasio remarked, “I personally feel that the certainty that you’ll be rewarded right then and there will make a tremendous difference to people.”

During the post-vaccine observation period, the money will be in the form of a $100 prepaid debit card, or it will be mailed to them, according to the city.

When asked about people who have previously been vaccinated, De Blasio said, “Those who have already been immunized.”

He congratulated people for “doing the right thing,” but underlined that the incentive is aimed at getting the remaining 41% of people vaccinated.

“It is in all of our interests to vaccinate every single additional person,” he stated.

De Blasio has also just required vaccinations for all state hospitals and all patient-facing health-care personnel.

Other attempts have been undertaken by the city to have people vaccinated. Free tickets to Yankees games were available from May 7 to June 6, as well as free Mets games from May 24 to June 17.

He was also offering free two-day tickets to any state park during the first week of July.

The state has given out 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59 percent of the city’s population receiving the vaccine.

