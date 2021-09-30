In Netflix’s “Squid Game,” real-life Korean children’s games are featured.

Squid Game, the enthralling new Netflix Korean drama on set to become the streaming service’s most popular show ever, follows viewers through a deadly survival tournament inspired by children’s games.

456 cash-strapped people compete in six games inspired by children’s games played in South Korea and other countries for a chance to win 45.6 billion Korean won (about $38.4 million) in the compelling series. Each game’s loser is doomed to die.

We’ll take a deeper look at the games in Squid Game in this section.

Green Light/Red Light

The first game in the series was a Korean adaptation of the popular children’s game Red Light, Green Light, which is also popular in other countries. The Korean title for the game is “The Muunghwa Flower Has Bloomed.” South Korea’s national flower is the mugunghwa (also known as the Sharon rose in English).

All 456 candidates are placed in a simulated open field scenario where they must move closer to a finish line near a gigantic robotic doll imitating a little girl in the K-drama series.

The candidates could only move after they heard the words (in Korean) “The mugunghwa flower has bloomed” (said in a childish voice), after which they had to remain frozen in place. Those who moved during the stillness were shot and removed from the game.

Candy Challenge at Dalgona

Players were tasked with cutting out different forms from Dalgona sweets, a type of honeycomb cookie, in the competition’s second game.

The classic crispy street snack made from melted sugar and baking soda, also known as bbopgi in Korean (which means “plucking” or “picking out” in English), was popular among kids in the 1970s and 1980s.

It has a shape pressed into it, and youngsters frequently try to eat around the shape’s outline without breaking it, which was the challenge set for the participants in the Squid Game seriesâ€”except they were each handed a tiny needle pin to do so.

Any participants who breached the outline of the form they were assigned (either a circle, triangle, star, or umbrella) were promptly shot dead by staff personnel ready to eliminate losers.

Battle of the Sexes

