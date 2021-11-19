In Netflix’s new Korean drama ‘Hellbound,’ every ‘Squid Game’ parallel is explored.

Looking for a new K-drama to watch? Hellbound, the thrilling new Netflix series from Yeon Sang-ho, the creative director of Train to Busan, might become your next obsession.

Following the unstoppable growth of Netflix’s greatest series to date, the highly-anticipated Netflix show will take over the baton from Squid Game on November 19 at 3 a.m. ET (5 p.m. KST).

Netflix’s latest Korean series is completely transfixing in its own right, offering an addictive cocktail of eerie images, a cinematic, fantasy/graphic novel-like feel, dark characters, and an intriguing plot.

Hellbound may be destined for success, as it shares some Squid Game overtones that only add to its appeal (more on that below), leaving viewers hungry for more from both riveting dramas.

The series generated a lot of hype even before its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, North America’s largest film festival, where it was the first Korean series to be formally admitted.

It was also the only Korean series chosen for showing at the London Film Festival last month.

Hellbound immerses viewers in a dystopian future where people are sentenced to death and then transferred to hell for no apparent reason due to their “sinful” behavior.

An imposing, hologram-like ghostly entity enters unannounced and issues a “decree” to each victim, stating the exact date and time the individual will die. The estimated death date could be anything from a few seconds to several years away.

When that terrible date arrives, three terrifying beast-like dark entities appear to publicly annihilate the person and burn their bodies to ashes before their souls are carried to hell.

According to Jeong Jin-soo (renowned for the Korean films Burning, #Alive, and other titles), these so-called demonstrations are God’s method of warning people they “must become more virtuous.”

Jin-soo is the leader of the New Truth, a religious cult that rose to power as a result of the world’s first televised demonstration. The movement grows in popularity, and its leaders become law unto themselves, ushering in a new world order.

Here are some fascinating parts of Hellbound that strike a Squid Game chord and will keep viewers on the edge as this terrifying new realm unfolds. This is a condensed version of the information.