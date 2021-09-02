In Netflix’s “Clickbait,” who plays Detective Roshan Amiri?

Detective Roshan Amiri is an Oakland cop who is investigating the crime at the center of the Netflix limited series Clickbait, which has become one of the platform’s most popular shows since its debut.

The show follows Pia Brewer (Zoe Kazan), who is trying to locate her brother Nick (Adrian Grenier) when videos of him leak online, implying that he is being held captive.

His captors have compelled him to hold a sign that says he assaults women in the films. Nick will be killed when the video reaches 5 million views, according to the following card. Nick is seen holding a banner that says he killed a woman in a follow-up video posted to the same site.

The police, reporters, Nick’s family, and the general public use social media and technology to try to figure out where he is.

While his sister Pia maintains his innocence and refutes the charges made in the video, a series of twists and turns uncover a slew of truths that have been simmering beneath the surface.

While the entire cast has received widespread recognition online, audiences have admired Detective Roshan Amiri in particular.

We take a peek at the actor who portrays him in Netflix’s Clickbait in this article.

Who is Phoenix Raei, and where did he come from?

Phoenix Raei portrays Detective Roshan Amiri.

Raei is an Australian actress, director, and producer who grew up in Shiraz, Iran and relocated to Perth, Australia as a child.

Raei is fluent in Persian as well as English.

Is He In A Relationship With Someone?

Raei is in a relationship with fellow actor Kate Lister, with whom he runs production business Little Fish Films, much to the dismay of fans.

In Clickbait, Lister played a reporter who harassed Pia for comments.

Is Phoenix Raei active on social media?

Raei is on Instagram, and her handle is @phoenixraei.

He primarily posts pictures of his projects, such as Clickbait, but he also posts pictures of his friends and family.

He shared a photo of him and Lister in April, with her wearing a ring on her left hand.

The caption on the photo read, “The knee was bent,” implying that the couple had recently become engaged.

What Other Films and Television Shows Has He Appeared In?

Raei has been acting professionally since 2014, when she first appeared in a short film.

In the beginning of his career, This is a condensed version of the information.