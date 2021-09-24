In Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ sequel, James McAvoy talks about playing the Lord of Dreams.

Destiny tells his ethereal siblings Death, Desire, Dream, Despair, and Delirium, “I imagine you must be wondering why I called you all here today.” “There are issues to debate, and I have something to say.”

The foreboding gathering is the first time in more than a century that the family of supernatural beings known as “The Endless” has assembled, and it sets the tone for what’s to come in The Sandman: Act II, Audible’s second installment of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series.

The Audible Original version of the series, based on the DC comic novels of the same name, was adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, with Neil Gaiman executive producing and giving his voice as narrator.

Brian Cox (Troy, Succession), Kat Dennings (Thor, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist), John Lithgow (Dexter, The Crown), Jeffrey Wright (Casino Royale, Westworld), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls, Toy Story 3) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, War for the Planet of the Ap (Masters of Sex, Good Omens).

The series’ eponymous figure, the Sandman, also known as Morpheus, Lord of Dreams — frequently referred to as Dream — is played by James McAvoy (X-Men, Split).

In an exclusive interview with This website, McAvoy said, “All conscious humans dream in some form or another, and the reason we dream is because of Morpheus.” “In the land of dreams, Morpheus is the monarch, the cleaner, the caretaker, and the defender.”

The first act of The Sandman was released last summer to rave reviews from critics all over the world, and it spent much of the year at the top of the New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list. The series also received a record-breaking number of pre-orders, making it the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history.

The graphic novels on which the audio series is based have been hailed as “the greatest epic in the history of comic books,” according to the Los Angeles Times Magazine.

“Morpheus was imprisoned and tortured for decades in the first act before ultimately being let free,” McAvoy explained. “He had to recover from the trauma of what they had done to him. This is a condensed version of the information.