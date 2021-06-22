In most parts of the UK, more than eight out of ten persons are likely to have antibodies to Covid-19.

Adults in Northern Ireland account for 85.4 percent of the population, while England accounts for 86.6 percent and Wales for 88.7 percent.

In Scotland, the figure is slightly lower, at little under eight out of ten adults (79.1%).

Antibodies to the coronavirus indicate that someone has had the infection before or has been vaccinated against it.

It takes two to three weeks for the body to produce enough antibodies to fight the virus after infection or immunization.

Antibodies then stay in the blood at low levels, however they can drop to the point that testing can’t detect them.

The most recent figures are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and are based on a sample of blood test results from the week of June 7.

The figures are for persons who live in their own homes and do not include people who live in hospitals or care facilities.

The newest estimate of 86.6 percent adults in England is up from 76.4 percent a month ago, while the projection of 88.7% people in Wales is up from 76.7 percent.

Scotland’s estimate has risen from 67.5 percent to 79.1 percent in the last month, while Northern Ireland’s has risen from 74.2 percent to 85.4 percent.

According to the ONS, there is a definite link between vaccination and positive Covid-19 antibodies, although antibody detection is not a good indicator of the immune protection provided by immunization.

The amount of time antibodies stay detectable in the blood after being infected or vaccinated is unknown.

It’s also unclear how having detectable antibodies increases the likelihood of acquiring Covid-19 again, whether currently or in the past.

Across England, the predicted percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies has continued to rise.

The estimates for the week commencing June 7 range from 82.2 percent in the south-west to 86.8% in the north-west.

