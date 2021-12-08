In ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2, what did the Professor’s note to Rafael say?

Money Heist has gripped audiences for five seasons, with Netflix releasing the final five episodes on Friday, December 3.

The Spanish crime thriller concluded on a high note, and while it will not be renewed (at least in its current form), there were some unexpected scenes that left fans with unanswered questions.

One such plotline is Berlin’s son Rafael (Patrick Criado) and his involvement in the gang’s Bank of Spain heist.

**Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 5 Part 2 of Money Heist**

What was written in The Professor’s note to Rafael?

Rafael is only seen in flashbacks of his father Berlin (Pedro Alonso) in which the two engage on their own heists for the entirety of Season 5.

After falling in love with Tatiana (Diana Gómez), Berlin’s fifth wife, Rafael flees with her.

The character’s adventure appeared to be over until the gang’s stolen gold was snatched from them in turn… by Rafael and Tatiana.

Rafael and Tatiana had it all figured out; they knew exactly where to look for the gold and disguised themselves as cops to dupe The Professor (lvaro Morte) and his crew into surrendering and locking them up in a phony police van.

The gold was then buried in a large hole, covered with a home, and the land around it was decorated to make it appear as if it had been there for years rather than minutes.

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) goes out seeking for the gold at The Professor’s request, and she eventually finds the home that Rafael and Tatiana had hidden it under, leading to a tense stand-off between the trio and their crew.

When Alicia presents Rafael with a note from The Professor, Rafael realizes that it is better to hand over the gold and work with the gang of thieves rather than against them.

Rafael tells Tatiana it’s a “family concern” and leaves it at that when Tatiana queries his decision.

The episode shares one final flashback with Rafael, Berlin, and The Professor, in which the latter explains to his nephew, prior to the scene where he is given the note. This is a condensed version of the information.