In Minnesota, 57 fully vaccinated people succumb to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the state has confirmed 57 deaths among fully vaccinated adults as a result of the COVID-19 Delta variant virus outbreak.

The department confirmed about 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state in its weekly bulletin, accounting for 0.19 percent of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that ended in hospitalization, accounting for 0.017 percent of the vaccinated population, while the number of deaths accounts for 0.002 percent.

The MDH also stated that it would begin providing breakthrough case counts weekly, but cautioned that delays could occur owing to hospital reporting gaps.

Despite an increase in the number of breakthrough cases, health experts continue to believe that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Even against the extremely contagious Delta form, Jabs continue to demonstrate excellent efficiency in averting serious diseases and death among infected people. Infection times are shorter in breakthrough instances.

Breakthrough instances, according to Dr. John O’Horo, an infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic, are frequently asymptomatic. Pine Journal reported that cases are frequently discovered through testing as part of medical or travel processes. While the vaccines appear to be ineffective, according to O’Horo, they were designed to minimize hospitalization rates and have proven to be effective.

Gov. Tim Walz also stresses the necessity of immunizations as a means of resuming routine. According to MPR News, the state’s program to distribute $100 gift cards to unvaccinated persons to urge them to be vaccinated has increased vaccination rates, with over 30,000 registrants within 72 hours of its implementation. According to Walz, the program has witnessed an increase in vaccinations in rural areas with low immunization rates.

To avoid infection, the CDC recommends that everyone be vaccinated and use masks in indoor public places.