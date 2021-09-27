In ‘Mind-Blowing’ Viral Footage, a Dog Leaps Onto the Roof of a Large Bus.

A video of a dog leaping onto the roof of a huge bus has received over 1.7 million views on YouTube.

A sandy-colored dog runs towards a man standing outside a coach with Asian writing on the side of it in the video submitted to TikTok on March 4 by an account called Belleryanooo52.

The man then bends down at a straight angle to the ground, at which point the animal leaps on top of him and leaps onto the bus’s roof, which appears to be at least 20 feet high.

The man’s glasses fly off his face as he rises forward to extend his arms out and catch the dog in case he falls.

Fortunately, only the inanimate object tumbles, and the dog does not lose its balance.

“Do you enjoy bus [bus emoji][dog emoji][tongue-out emoji]?” Belleryanooo52 captioned the remarkable video.

He also used the hashtags “#dog #fyp #foryou” and “#dog #fyp #foryou.”

The dog’s activities, which can be seen here, have gone viral online, with over 54,100 likes.

Many others also flocked to the comments area to express their reactions to the video.

“Man didn’t even worry about his spectacles, just concentrated on being there if he falls,” one TikTok user, Tom dan Luvi, said.

“They are not a dog!” said another person, Redriderrescue. Along with a slew of love-heart emojis, they’re a dingo and mountain lion mix.

“Your dog has some talent there,” Tkymanji typed.

“Ace the Bat Hound vibes,” Oly noted. He could be krypto if he could shoot lasers from his eyes.”

“That’s the dog you wouldn’t be able to escape,” the Dreadful Dreadhead said.

“Straight up class!!!” disclosed User2185342728661. Mind-blowing!! Tonight, serve filet mignon to that dog!”

“Really awesome dog [heart-face emoji] [heart-face emoji],” Terry said.

“I’m delighted you still turned around to catch it,” L disclosed.

“Wow, that’s impressive,” Dripped conceded.

“Wow great brilliant bright boy come home to the U.K. with me,” wrote User848874970975.

