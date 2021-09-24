In ‘Midnight Mass,’ who is Father Paul and what is the Angel?

Mike Flanagan’s third horror limited series for Netflix, Midnight Mass, follows the success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The show is set on the small, isolated Crockett Island, and it follows the villagers as they begin to observe strange occurrences after the arrival of new priest Father Paul (Hamish Linklater).

The clergyman may appear mild-mannered and dedicated to his profession, but beneath his humble demeanor lurks a sinister secret that will forever alter the island community.

In Midnight Mass, here’s everything you need to know about Father Paul and The Angel. Warning: This section contains major spoilers.

Who is Father Paul, and where did he come from?

When Father Paul arrives on Crockett Island, he informs the people that he will be temporarily replacing Monsignor John Pruitt, an old priest who traveled to the Holy Land but grew ill on the way back.

Pruitt is healing on the main land, according to him, and will be back on his feet in no time to lead them in prayer once more.

However, it quickly becomes evident that something is wrong with Hill, as he knows considerably more about the islanders than he should, and he begins to perform miracles just as awful events begin to unfold.

So, who exactly is Father Paul Hill? Well, the citizens of Crockett Island are far more familiar with him than they first imagined, for he is none other than Monsignor Pruitt, as he was when he was younger.

When a sandstorm hit Jerusalem, Pruitt, who was weak and suffering from Alzheimer’s, got separated from his tour group and walked into the desert.

Pruitt, believing he is on his way to Damascus, finds across a cave and decides to seek refuge there.

Pruitt is attacked by a creature who attacks him and gives him a new lease on life, and whom he believes is a messenger of God and refers to as “The Angel.”

What Is The Angel’s Purpose?

The Angel is a winged creature with terrifying features and claw-like hands that can’t walk in the sunlight, making it appear less angelic than one might think.

When the Angel comes face to face with Pruitt, it attacks him and drains his blood, offering the priest a taste of its own blood in exchange and resurrecting him as a younger, healthier version of himself.

Given the situation, This is a condensed version of the information.