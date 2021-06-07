In Maternal Health Guidance, Biden Administration Replaces “Mothers” With “Birthing People”

President Joe Biden’s conservative critics mocked the White House’s 2022 fiscal year budget, which substituted the word moms with birthing persons in a passage concerning public health funding.

The budget of the Biden administration includes a section on public health that focuses on measures to “lower maternal death rates and eliminate race-based inequities in maternal mortality.” Racial inequities between Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color are expressly addressed in the budget. Following the unveiling of Biden’s budget, conservative think tank leaders and right-wing media members were outraged by the replacement of the word mother with birthing people.

“Why does Biden want to cancel mothers?” a Heritage Foundation lobbyist on Capitol Hill tweeted incredulously.

“Among developed countries, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate, with unacceptably high mortality rates among Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color. The White House fiscal year budget request for 2022 reads, “To help stop this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based inequities in outcomes among birthing people.”

The budget goes on to say that “implicit bias training for health care providers” will be implemented, as well as the construction of state-run pregnant medical home programs and more early childhood development financing.

NARAL, a pro-choice organization, defended the term, saying on Twitter, “When we talk about birthing people, we’re being inclusive.” That’s all there is to it. When we talk about pregnancy, we use gender-neutral language because not only cis-gender women can get pregnant and give birth. Everybody deserves reproductive freedom.”

“The President of the United States presents a budget that substitutes the phrase ‘mother’ with ‘birthing persons’ in regard to maternal health programs,” Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s legislative director tweeted Monday.

"Biden's budget would essentially delete the word'mother' and replace it with the woke and watered-down term'birthing people' in connection to maternal health," Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said on Twitter. Why is Biden so adamant about it?