In Malaysia, 850 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Eid Festival.

According to the Associated Press, Malaysia hit a new daily high of 8,290 illnesses on Friday, with 850 of those cases proved to be linked to Eid celebration clusters.

According to the Associated Press, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said many Muslims disobeyed COVID-19 safety measures that barred them from seeing each other over the Eid festival.

According to the Health Ministry, the overall number of cases in the country is 549,514 with 2,552 deaths. This month, about 40% of Malaysia’s COVID-19-related deaths occurred.

The fact that many of the positive cases included patients who were asymptomatic is even more concerning, according to Sabri.

On the eve of the Eid festival, the Malaysian government declared a near-lockdown to combat an aggressive epidemic that has taxed the country’s hospitals. Despite this, it refused to suspend corporate operations for fear of crippling the economy.

The number of illnesses and deaths in Malaysia has increased fivefold this year compared to the same period last year. The administration intends to increase immunization rates. So far, 1.7 million patients have got one dose out of over 11 million who have registered.

Meanwhile, Denmark has devised a method of assisting people who are judged safe to travel or visit the country.

The Danish government unveiled a digital coronavirus passport on Friday, allowing people to go overseas or use it in Denmark to go to the hairdresser, a tattoo parlor, eat in a restaurant, and other places.

Finance Minister Nicolai Vammen said, “The corona passport we show today can be utilized from July 1 when you can travel within the EU.”

According to the most recent numbers, roughly 20% of Denmark’s 6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

During a press conference outside the Copenhagen airport, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke held up his phone to show the app, which features a QR code and a green bar if the person has been vaccinated twice or recently tested negative for COVID-19.

According to Wammen, if the app lights red, it will not explain why.

Before entering an airport, a harbor, a rail station, a hairdresser, or a restaurant, the code will be checked or flashed. In some circumstances, a physical document can be mailed to fulfill the same function.