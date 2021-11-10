In Literature, an Around-the-World Tour.

Harvard’s David Damrosch has designed a companionable, round-the-world tour in books to inspire armchair travelers and the daring in-person adventurer alike, inspired by Jules Verne’s globe-circling Phileas Fogg. Explore how writers encounter the world and how the world bleeds into literature as they transmute social problems and personal tragedies into works of pleasure and beauty, from ancient Kyoto to postwar London to modern-day Nigeria. What better way to travel today than on the page, and then in person after the COVID limitations are lifted? Hafez, Khatun, and Zakan’s Faces of Love Shiraz is a city in Iran. Three ancient Persian poets reintroduce us to a Shiraz of wine, song, and romantic rivalry in this collection. All three poets regard Shiraz as an earthly paradise—probably greater than the heavenly one—from the often mystical Hafez to the sensual female poet Khatun and the satiric Zakani.

Atlas of Far-flung Islands Schalansky, Judith British Overseas Territory of Pitcairn Island The 50-island atlas by Schalansky combines carefully designed maps with unsettling single-page descriptions that hint at catastrophes off the beaten path. As she puts it: “Paradise is a small island in the middle of the ocean. Hell is the same way.” The mutineers of the HMS Bounty, in search of a utopian place of freedom, turn Pitcairn Island into their own personal hell.

James Baldwin’s Notes of a Native Son

New York City is a city in the United States.

Baldwin depicts a dramatic coming-of-age story that swings from Harlem’s storefront churches to Greenwich Village’s jazz culture, all from the reflecting distance of Paris. His lyrical essays serve as a wonderful counterpoint to the complicated social and psychological landscapes of his hometown.

Omerosby Derek Walcott is an English footballer. Saint Lucia is a Caribbean island in the West Indies. Two years after publishing his magnificent verse novel, which reworks Homer in an epic narrative of the competition between the fishermen Hector and Achilles for the beautiful Helen, Walcott was awarded the Nobel Prize. Walcott’s poetic narrative goes beyond his island to cover the world, blending Creole discourse with Dante and James Joyce.

Clarice Lispector’s Family Ties

Rio de Janeiro is a city in Brazil.

Lispector’s stories are world texts, rooted in Rio’s domestic places. Cockroaches invade a kitchen like an army of tiny Gregor Samsas from Franz Kafka’s; an elderly woman becomes a modern-day King Lear, rejecting her daughter-in-law Cordelia. This is a condensed version of the information.