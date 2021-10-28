In ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Anya Taylor-Joy wasn’t originally cast as Sandie.

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandie, a young aspiring singer in the 1960s whose life is flipped upside down when she meets Jack (Matt Smith), but this wasn’t her intended part.

The psychological thriller, directed by Edgar Wright, is portrayed through the eyes of design student Eloise (played by Thomasin McKenzie), and follows her as she travels through time through enigmatic glimpses of Sandie, learning of her tragic fate.

Taylor-Joy was originally cast as Eloise, not Sandie, according to Wright, who spoke to The Washington Newsday and other outlets during the BFI London Film Festival.

He stated of forcing her to alter roles: “Anya and I had originally discussed her playing Eloise, and I think in the three years between me talking to her about it and having a screenplay, she had matured dramatically on screen.

“And after seeing her in previous parts, I thought she’d be wonderful in the 1960s. And, thankfully, she agreed wholeheartedly.” Taylor-Joy and McKenzie are “two of the best up-and-coming actresses at the moment,” according to the Shaun of the Dead director. Diana Rigg, who played Ms Collins, Eloise’s landlady, in the film, was another star who starred in it. Her portrayal as Ms Collins, Eloise’s landlady, was her final appearance onscreen before her death in September 2020.

Wright said of working with her, “It was a pleasure to work with her.” “I mean, I can be sad that she’s no longer with us, or I can be grateful that I had the opportunity to work with her at all. As a result, I opt for the latter.” He went on to talk about the film’s 1960s homage, noting that he sought to make it a “cultural monument” to the era.

“It’s not so much the movies as it is the decade,” he explained. “It’s not just the films of the time, but also the music and the dress. It’s essentially a cultural homage.” Actor Michael Ajao, who plays Eloise’s modern-day love interest John, spoke about the film with The Washington Newsday.

In Last Night in Soho, Ajao portrays one of the few male characters that treats women well, and he described the role as a “huge honor.”

