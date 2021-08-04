In Lake Tahoe, chipmunks tested positive for the plague, prompting immediate closures.

After chipmunks tested positive for plague, some portions of Lake Tahoe will be closed for many days. People are being advised to take preventative measures to avoid contracting the contagious sickness.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported that positive plague tests in chipmunks near the south coast of Lake Tahoe in California triggered the closure of many areas. To make space for vector control treatments, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach, and associated parking lots will be closed until Friday.

According to authorities, the treatments will take place on Thursday, and the impacted sites will “likely” reopen by the weekend. Other locations, such as the Kiva picnic area and the Tallac site, will remain open in the meanwhile.

Plague is a deadly bacterial infection spread by fleas that is caused by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), people commonly contract the plague germs by being bitten by an infected rodent flea. However, it can also be contracted by coming into touch with animal tissues, bodily fluids, or blood, and Y. pestis enters the body through incisions in the skin, as well as the eyes, mouth, and nose.

The chipmunks who tested positive had no human contact, according to reports.

In some places of California, plague is a natural occurrence. It is currently found in “many foothill and mountainous areas” throughout the state, according to the EPA. There were 64 human plague occurrences in California between 1927 and 2020, with “nearly all” of the cases being tied to wild rodent activities and their fleas.

Historically, the disease has resulted in outbreaks and mortality. Today, plague is considered “rare” in humans, affecting less than 5,000 individuals each year around the world. It is treatable with antibiotics, despite the fact that it can escalate to a severe or even fatal illness if diagnosis and treatment are delayed, according to the CDPH.

The best approach to avoid contracting the plague is to avoid contact with rats and their fleas, according to the CDC. People should also be aware of places where plague-infected rats may be found and adhere to any warnings posted at camping sites.

The CDPH advises anybody traveling, trekking, camping, or living in places where plague is present to avoid contact with wild rodents and their fleas.

Wearing long pants tucked into boots and applying insect repellent to avoid flea bites are two other crucial ways to avoid the disease. People should also protect their pets by refusing to allow them to be touched.