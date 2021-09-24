In just two days, a Makayla Noble fundraiser raised $100,000 for a paralyzed Texas cheerleader.

In just two days, a fundraising for a Texas youngster who was crippled in a bizarre tumbling accident raised more than $100,000.

Cheerleader Makayla Noble, 16, sustained a spinal cord injury while tumbling in her backyard on Monday. Tumbling is a kind of gymnastics in which people perform flips, hops, and twists.

Jenn Noble, the teen’s mother, wrote on Facebook after the tragedy that her daughter’s odds of walking again were “extremely slim.”

Tiffany Smith, a family friend, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the 16-year-medical old’s bills.

“Makayla Noble has sustained a spinal cord damage as a result of a freak tumbling accident, and she faces a lengthy road to recovery,” Smith said on the page. Please consider making a donation of any amount to demonstrate your love and support for the Noble family.”

In just two days, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $102,000.

“I’m hoping for your rapid recovery Makayla,” wrote one donor, Alexis Stratman. Many people look up to you since you are such an inspiration and have such a lovely personality. Angel, stay strong!”

“My son Zach and Makayla not only cheered together but they also developed a little business producing hats to support youngsters receiving cancer treatment,” Doug Ruter said. Hearts and souls that are genuine. Makayla, may God bless you.”

The collision happened in someone’s backyard, Smith informed local TV station Fox 4, but no other information were revealed.

“This was not a cheerleading session. She explained, “This wasn’t on a mat with a coach.”

Makayla was a “world-class athlete” who had spent much of her life as a cheerleader, according to Smith.

According to Smith, the teen’s recuperation might take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Myriah Noble, Makayla’s sister, updated the cheerleader’s status on Instagram on Thursday.

“Makayla is now aware of her injuries and how serious they are,” she wrote. Please pray for her mental health as she continues to assimilate this information and confront the problems that her new lifestyle will bring. Our makayla is the only one who can beat this.

“We were also given a preview of how Mak’s recuperation will progress over the next 12 months. It was difficult to take in the news, and we are still doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.