In just ten days, an Arizona man loses his mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece to COVID.

According to a study, a man in Arizona lost five members of his family to COVID in just ten days.

Jason Bennett of Tempe told ABC15 that his mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece have all perished as a result of the disease, which has already claimed the lives of over five million people worldwide.

Bennett described the situation as “tragic.” “I’m at a loss for words right now. How many people are there?” The man claimed that his Christian faith provided him with some solace, but that the deaths of his family members were exceedingly upsetting.

“The emotional rollercoaster we’re all experiencing is awful. It’s incredible, guy “He told ABC15 about it.

“Every ten minutes or so, I cry. The remaining ten minutes are spent trying to laugh and rejoice over their recollections. We are all Christians, therefore I know they went to paradise. That’s the only consolation I have “he stated

Bennett stated his family was concerned about COVID and that three of the five people who died had received the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some persons who have been properly vaccinated will become unwell with COVID and may need to be hospitalized or die.

Due of the vaccinations’ efficiency, breakthrough cases—in which a completely vaccinated individual becomes infected—are uncommon. In the United States, 189 million people had been fully vaccinated against COVID as of October 18, with roughly 10,800 people dying from breakthrough infections.

According to the CDC, vaccinated persons have a much lower risk of infection, hospitalization, and death than unvaccinated people. If they haven’t already, everyone over the age of 12 should get a vaccine as soon as possible, according to the agency.

Bennett stated, ” “Many people are not taking it seriously enough. It’s lethal.” Last year, the man also lost three more family members to COVID.

“This was not anything I anticipated. Never. I hope everyone puts on their masks, keeps their distance, remains well, and prays more “he stated

Bennett stated he will miss being able to learn from his mother in particular: “Making mistakes and learning from them, her wisdom, experience, personality, and her ability to teach me new things. That’s something I’m going to miss from all of them.” Bennett is currently arranging for five separate burials. He’s organized a fundraiser to assist generate funds for. This is a condensed version of the information.