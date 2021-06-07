In June, there are 15 new movies available to stream.

Two decades ago, if you wanted to spend the weekend watching movies, you’d have to get in your car, go down to the nearest video store, and pick from whatever selection was available that day. You may now watch something new in seconds by logging into any of the numerous streaming services to which you have enrolled.

While streaming services have made binge-watching a lot easier and expanded our viewing possibilities dramatically, there are some drawbacks. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of titles accessible, and wind yourself scrolling rather than viewing. This can occasionally lead to the discovery of a new favorite, but it more often leads to indecision.

To make your next decision about what to watch a little easier, Stacker combed through the June arrivals to major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO GO and selected 15 fantastic films that cover a wide range of cinematic expression. Any title on the following list, from cult classics to box office successes, is guaranteed to be a fantastic experience.

‘Through the Universe’ is a film about a journey across the universe (2007)

Hulu is where you can watch it.

Julie Taymor is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 7.3

The Metascore is 56.

133-minute runtime

Across the Universe, set in the turbulent 1960s, follows Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Jude (Jim Sturgess) as they fall in love and navigate life’s tumult. The film, a jukebox musical set to Beatles tracks, is more of a love tale for those songs than a completely fleshed-out tale. Nonetheless, the original choreography, upbeat tone, and watchability make this a must-see.

‘An American Werewolf in London’ is a film based on a true story (1981)

Amazon Prime is a good place to start.

John Landis is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 7.5

The Metascore is 55.

97-minute runtime

The film is a mix of comedy and terror. An American Werewolf in London is an acquired taste, but one whose cult classic status indicates it’s a flavor worth trying. The movie follows two teenage backpackers, who are attacked by a werewolf no one believes. This is a condensed version of the information.