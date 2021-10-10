In incredible videos, Archer shoots teeny-tiny items like water drops and aspirin.

Funny videos, delectable recipes, and viral dance routines abound on TikTok.

One man, on the other hand, has found success on the app by utilizing it to share his incredible archery skills.

Arrow sniper, also known as Josh O’Dell, has over 1.7 million followers and 38.1 million likes on videos of him using a bow and arrow to shoot tiny objects into the air, and the internet is awestruck.

After being challenged by a follower, the skilled archer and custom bow maker manages to shoot his arrow through a water droplet in one video posted on April 24.

O’Dell is crouched down in a grassy area in the video, which you can watch here, as an inverted plastic bottle drops coloured blue water.

We see him fire into the midst of a water drop with unfathomable precision.

This slow-motion video has received over 125,800 views and more than 20,000 likes.

Samantha Hontz, who typed: “And it was windy as hell yeah guy,” was among others who expressed their surprise.

@arrow sniper

#archerytrickshots #bowandarrow #recurvebow #bet #sports #waterdrop #fyp #foryoupage #reply to @balls.in.ur.throat #bowandarrow #recurvebow #bet #sports #waterdrop #fyp #foryoupage

♬ ODESZAA – A Moment Apart “This is awesome man keep it up you are amazing,” a user named Anonymous said. The man manages to shoot at a black board via a paper drink straw he has tossed up in the air in another video that has gone viral with 1.2 million views.

@arrow sniper

#straw #trickshot #recurvebow #archery #sports #slowmotion #fyp #foryou #epic #reply to @maximusdecimusmeridius13 #straw #trickshot #recurvebow #archery #sports #slowmotion #fyp #foryou #epic Perhaps – The Chantels are a group of women that sing in “The most talented thing I have ever seen on this app,” one clearly impressed fan said of the footage, which can be seen here. On August 20, the man even shot a wedding ring out of the air and onto the target, which has received over 18 million views so far.

Other trickery shots include, among other things, firing a tic tac and an aspirin.

But, as if that wasn’t stunning enough, O’Dell released a video on July 8 of him firing one arrow and then reloading his bow to blast the first one out of the sky.