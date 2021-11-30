In incredible footage, a giant 50-pound dog turns to ‘Liquid’ to go through a gate.

A video showing a huge dog squeezing through a hole in a gate has received more than 878,100 views on YouTube.

A Giant Schnoodle, a mix between a Giant Schnauzer and a Standard Poodle, is featured in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by a woman named Jaime Cedarlin.

Cassi, a 50-pound dog, is pictured standing on one side of a baby-proof safety gate with a small breach large enough for a cat to pass through.

“Our recently adopted 50lb Giant Schnoodle was getting into the kids’ room, and I wasn’t sure how,” reads the text overlaid on the video. Thankfully, persuading her to show us wasn’t difficult.” The dog is then encouraged to squeeze through the cat gate, which appears to be far too small for her gigantic fluffy form, by a woman’s hand throwing salami on the corridor floor.

“Turns out, she’s 70 percent floof, 30 percent liquid canine,” the text continues.

"We adopted 6mo Cassi a week ago," Cedarlin captioned the remarkable footage. Since it was posted on November 15, the video has received a lot of attention online, with over 98,600 likes.

Many others have also flocked to the comments section to express their displeasure with the enormous dog’s behavior.

“She has cat logic: Can go through whatever opening their head can fit through!” said one TikTok user, Nioriel.

“I believe I learnt in junior high science that this is called osmosis,” another individual, Atommota, commented.

“Just leave the cat door closed, the cat can go over the gate,” Sarah Elizabeth Mans typed.

"My goldendoodle is around 50 pounds, and if I don't get her cut down, she looks crazy floof like this!" said Jasmine Kay Elliott. "It's all nonsense." "Rule of thumb," Rachel J said. If the head fits, the rest of the body (if healthy) will as well."