In honor of World AIDS Day, the CDC reports that the HIV rate among gay and bisexual men remains high.

In honor of World AIDS Day on December 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has produced a new report stating that the HIV infection rate among homosexual and bisexual men, particularly men of color, remains high.

In a Tuesday CDC medical briefing about the research, Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention, said, “About two-thirds of all new HIV infections in the United States occur in gay and bisexual men, which represents one of the major inequities in existent public health.”

In 2019, gay and bi males accounted for 66% of all new HIV infections. Despite this, according to a newly released CDC Vital Signs report that delves extensively into concerns surrounding a specific disease, the number of new HIV infections among homosexual and bi men has fallen by 8% over the last decade.

While the number of new HIV infections among white gay and bi men has fallen over the previous decade, the number of infections among Black and Hispanic/Latino gay and bi men has stayed mostly unchanged.

In addition, whereas 74 percent of HIV-positive white gay and bi men achieved viral suppression through drugs in 2019, only 62 percent of Black gay and bi men and 67 percent of Hispanic/Latino gay and bi men did.

HIV-positive patients are essentially unable to transfer the infection to other sexual partners due to viral suppression. However, there are racial inequalities among homosexual and bi HIV-negative men who are taking antiretroviral drugs to avoid catching the disease in the first place.

In 2017, the most recent year for which data was available, 42% of white homosexual and bisexual males who were HIV-negative had taken pre-exposure prophylactics (PrEP). PrEP is a daily pill that can lower a person’s risk of catching HIV by up to 99 percent.

In 2017, just 27% of Black gay and bi men and 31% of Hispanic/Latino gay and bi men had used PrEP, respectively.

Daskalakis attributed the health discrepancies between gay and bi men of different ethnicities to a variety of societal variables and cultural stigmas against homosexuality.

"It's obvious that long-term issues like as discrimination, healthcare access and utilization, education, income, housing, and transportation contribute to the persistence of HIV disparities."