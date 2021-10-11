In his parents’ backyard, a man with a metal detector discovered a 4,000-year-old sword.

This past summer, a man using a metal detector in his parents’ back garden in Finland discovered a damaged Bronze Age sword dating back to 1700 B.C.

The Satakunta Museum and the Finnish Heritage Agency only recently made public the July find in the village of Panella in southern Finland.

Matti Rintamaa had only purchased his first metal detector two weeks before to the sword discovery. He discovered a few small bits of metal a couple of inches long while searching his parents’ backyard. Then he discovered a longer piece and photographed it for a metal-detecting acquaintance.

The National Board of Antiquities of Finland was contacted, and an archeologist was dispatched to the site, where more bits of the sword were discovered.

According to the Satakunta Museum, such finds are extremely unusual, with “fewer than 200 Bronze Age bronze items” discovered in Finland. “A total of roughly 25 swords or daggers from the period have been discovered,” according to the statement. “Two of them were discovered in Panelia.”

From 1700 B.C. to 500 B.C., the Nordic Bronze Age lasted.

“The sword, we presume, was a stray find. It was most likely placed in shallow water at first “Leena Koivisto, an archeologist at the Satakunta Museum, agreed. “As the sea receded, the former bay morphed into marshland, and then into a meadow. Peat was layered on top of the sword.” During construction, archaeologists believe the sword was moved from its original site.

The weapon appears to have a faintly visible solar sign, according to Sami Raninen, a photographer and curator at the Finnish Heritage Agency.

“Occasionally, valuable objects were dumped on the ground or in bodies of water. This was most likely an attempt to appease or appease chthonic gods “he stated “Simultaneously, there are some hints of a sun worship…. The Spirals are understood as representations of solar divinities, and the Scandinavian Bronze Age religion had a significant sun worship. Perhaps there was some sort of link between the gleaming bronze and the sun.” There is a scarcity of information concerning the time period in the area. Many of the belief systems would have been comparable to those of Ancient Greece, with polytheistic cults forming, according to scholars. This is a condensed version of the information.