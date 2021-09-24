In his domestic violence case against Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian has filed new court papers.

Kardashian first sued Chyna, whose true name is Angela Rene White, in September 2017, alleging that she assaulted him on December 14, 2016, at the Hidden Hills, California, home they shared with his sister, Kylie Jenner.

According to KTTV, new filings filed by Kardashian’s lawyers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and Wednesday reveal further details about his allegations.

“Chyna has never refuted the key evidence supporting Rob’s claims, in particular the sworn statements of multiple third-party witnesses, each of whom independently confirmed that Chyna violently attacked Rob in 2016, pointed a gun at his head, threatened to kill him, ripped his shirt, beat him around the face and neck with her fists, and destroyed property inside the home they shared,” according to a statement.

Chyna’s “outlandish claim that she was merely being her extremely outgoing, colorful, and humorous self with Rob when she threatened to kill him and then physically attacked him should not be countenanced by this court,” the lawyers continued.

“Pointing a gun at another person’s head while threatening to kill him, then strangling him and assaulting him with a metal rod and fists is not a joke.”

According to KTTV, Chyna had previously filed a motion to dismiss Kardashian’s case, which was dismissed by a judge in September 2020. In May, Chyna’s lawyer submitted a new move for the lawsuit to be dismissed, citing Kardashian’s earlier “bombshell confessions.”

Kardashian informed the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) reports that Chyna had never performed any violent acts against him, according to Chyna’s attorney, while a welfare check was conducted on the former couple’s daughter Dream, who is now four years old.

According to KTTV, both parties’ counsel were ignorant of the DCFS report, which a judge in Los Angeles Juvenile Court found was pertinent to Chyna’s defense in the Kardashian claim.

"Rob's fatal, pre-lawsuit confessions in the DCFS reports that Chyna had never hit him and never committed domestic violence against him, paired with previously submitted contemporaneous videotape," according to a filing on Chyna's behalf.