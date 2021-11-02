In his COVID Rant, Joe Rogan confuses satire with propaganda.

After mistaking comedy for a public service announcement, Joe Rogan has forced to clarify an embarrassing gaffe.

After condemning what he thought was a health promo about the COVID-19 vaccination turned out to be a comedy spoof, the podcast host was obliged to alter his Instagram post.

When Rogan mistook the sketch for official “propaganda” against vaccination skeptics, he lashed out against Australia, calling the country and its pandemic response “dystopian.”

“Not only has Australia had the worst reaction to the pandemic with dystopian, police-state measures that are truly inconceivable to the rest of the civilized world, but they also have the absolute dumbest propaganda,” the Joe Rogan Experience host captioned a clip from ABC show Gruen on his Instagram page on Monday.

The spoof mocks anti-vaxxers by showing a woman attempting to use an Epipen on a man who is experiencing anaphylactic shock.

However, as part of the comedy, the man refuses to take the life-saving medication and asks a series of questions about what the Epipen contains and how long it has been tested for—a parody of many of the objections raised by those who are afraid to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

