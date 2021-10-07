In his comedy special, Dave Chappelle faces backlash for making ‘troubling’ trans jokes.

After delivering controversial jokes about transgender women in his new Netflix stand-up special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle is experiencing backlash.

The comic weighed in on the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, who has been labeled a “TERF”—an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist—in his sixth and final comedy special for the streaming site, which was released on Wednesday.

“I’m team TERF!” Chappelle defended Rowling after explaining that he had never made any blatantly anti-transgender jokes in his previous specials.

According to the Daily Beast, he declared, “Gender is a reality,” while standing onstage at The Fillmore in Detroit in August. “Every single being in this room, every human being on the planet, had to travel through the legs of a woman in order to exist.” That is a proven fact.

“Now, I’m not saying this to say that trans women aren’t women; I’m just saying that those p****** they got… you know what I’m talking about?” It’s not that it’s not p****; it’s just that it’s Beyond P**** or Impossible P****. It tastes like p****, but is that really what it is? This isn’t blood. “That’s beet juice,” says the narrator. Rowling received backlash after sharing some of her thoughts on transgender issues in an essay published on her own website and in comments on her Twitter account.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling tweeted in response to the uproar. If sex isn’t real, women’s lived realities around the world are eliminated. I know and respect trans individuals, but eliminating the concept of sex undermines many people’s capacity to have meaningful conversations about their life. Speaking the truth isn’t hate.” She went on to say, “I respect every trans person’s freedom to live in any way that seems real and comfortable to them.” “If you were discriminated against because you were trans, I’d march with you.” At the same time, being a woman has shaped my existence. “I don’t think it’s hateful to say that.” Chappelle also talked about his friendship with transgender lady Daphne Dorman, a fan of his comedy who committed herself in October of this year. He claims to have set up a trust fund to pay for her daughter’s college education. This is a condensed version of the information.