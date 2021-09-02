In hilarious CCTV footage, a small dog chases a terrified toddler.

Due to the youngster’s scared reaction, CCTV footage of a young child being chased by a small dog has gone viral on TikTok.

A front yard and a grassy area can be seen in the video, which was published to the app by an account named the1johnny.

“So y’all now I know my lil brother’s worst fear… dogs,” says text overlaid on the video.

The tiny boy, who is dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts, then dashes into view, screaming his head off.

A little dog is chasing the toddler, who races towards the grass while a guy follows behind, urging the child to “stop!”

The video’s commentary then reads, “Y’all I’m screaming,” along with some laughing-face emojis.

The animal follows the child even when he changes directions, and the guy’s worry fades only when the pet rushes up at his feet as the man picks him up off the ground.

“WHAT YALL THINK #fyp #run,” The1johnny captioned the amusing video, which you can watch here.

@the1johnny

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE ORIGINAL SOUND OF #fyp #run – The 1Johnny

The video has been viewed over 4.9 million times and has had over 1.2 million comments since it was posted on August 31.

Many people flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the hilarious video.

Geneeene28, a TikTok user, wrote: “Them lil dogs be having joy chasing after scared kids lol.”

“You trying to catch up was killing me,” BrittanyNottBritteny said, along with a slew of laughing-face emojis.

“The dog is undoubtedly enjoying the time of his life,” typed Jesus Cardona.

“Bruh I yelled I thought you were attempting to get the dog not him,” Melanie Baughman revealed.

“The dog is hyper, and the youngster is hyperventilating,” Devon observed.

“My pet is only 3lbs and scared my nephew like that,” Arielle Johnalle stated. Sorry for making you laugh.”

“Bro picture getting up in the morning and seeing this,” Maurice Antoun said.

Another recent viral video shows how a pit bull terrier has learned to ring the doorbell, which the small child is unlikely to enjoy.

The dog, whose name is, was also seen on CCTV tape. This is a condensed version of the information.