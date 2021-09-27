In Georgia, a husband and wife die of COVID a month apart: ‘Our Hearts Are Breaking.’

In Georgia, a teacher died of COVID-19 barely one month after her husband died of the same disease.

Heidi Hammond, 44, died on Friday, according to WSB-TV, a local news station. She had previously taught first grade at Murray County’s Chatsworth Elementary School (CES).

Sean Hammond, her 51-year-old husband, died of COVID-19 on August 30.

Sean Hammond had recently started as a football coach at Hammond Creek Middle School in Dalton, Murray County, despite testing positive for the disease three days into his new teacher induction.

Heidi Hammond had been in the hospital prior to her husband’s death.

Marshall Hammond, the couple’s 12-year-old son, survives the couple, who were originally from Virginia. According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, they had lived in Murray County, Georgia, for around 20 years.

Sean Hammond’s brother told the Citizen that neither he nor his brother had received any vaccinations. He described his brother as “as healthy as they come, quite active,” and added that Heidi Hammond had no underlying medical conditions.

Heidi Hammond was honored by Chatsworth Elementary in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Mrs. Heidi Hammond, a close friend and valued teacher at Chatsworth Elementary, passed away on Friday, according to the post.

“Our hearts grieve for Heidi’s family and son Marshall, as well as for this tragic loss. Heidi will be sorely missed by everyone at CES. Please keep her family and Marshall in your thoughts and prayers as they face the challenges that lie ahead.”

In the comments section underneath the post, several who knew the teacher also paid tribute to her. “She was an extremely caring teacher to her students,” one Facebook user remarked. It’s quite sad… Marshall and his family are in my prayers……”

Despite the fact that Sean Hammond had just recently joined the school system, Dalton Public Schools noted in a statement that “it was evident that he was a talented and committed instructor and coach.”

“He was never able to start the school year with a full classroom of children. During the summer, he had also joined the Hammond Creek Tigers coaching staff, where he had already made a lasting impression. This is a condensed version of the information.