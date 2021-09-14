In Georgia, a billboard hailing Donald Trump as the Second Coming of Jesus has appeared.

Eugene Scott, a political reporter for the Washington Post, was the first to call notice to the ad on social media, tweeting a photo of the remarkable display panel to Twitter with the caption “Wow!”

The billboard depicts Trump looking stoically into the distance alongside a Bible phrase from Romans 8:17, which reads: “Unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders.”

This is a misquote, to be sure. “Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we participate in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory,” the Bible says in that chapter and verse.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders,” according to Isaiah 9:6. And he’ll be known as the Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace.”

The billboard was erected in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, according to Dan Landrum, another Twitter user.

This website has reached out to Reagan Outdoor Advertising, the company that appears to own the billboard space, for confirmation of the sign’s presence.

September 13, 2021 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene Scott)

Catoosa County and Walker County are both home to Fort Oglethorpe. Marjorie Taylor Greene represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which includes both counties.

Greene, a Republican and ardent Trump supporter, has previously courted controversy by promoting a number of unfounded conspiracy theories on social media. She was recently barred from Twitter after suggesting that the immunizations designed to prevent COVID-19 were “failed” in August.

She also spoke out against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate plans earlier this month, alleging, falsely, that it violated the Nuremberg Code, which was established after WWII to prevent a repeat of Nazi Germany’s horrors.

