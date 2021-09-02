In Full: Dan Levy’s Pansexual Wine Analogy From “Schitt’s Creek”

Even though Schitt’s Creek is no longer on the air, many of the show’s most memorable moments live on in the hearts of fans.

David Rose (Dan Levy) uses wine to convey his pansexuality to Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire) after she mistakenly concluded he was gay in one episode.

“So just to be clear, I’m a red wine drinker,” Stevie explains to David as they explore wines in a store after sleeping together.

David, who doesn’t get the reference, says, “That’s fine.”

“I only drink red wine,” Stevie continues, “and I was under the notion that you only drank red wine until last night, but I guess I was wrong.”

“I know where you’re heading with this,” David finally realizes. I like red wine, but I also drink white wine, and I’ve been known to try the odd rose. A few summers ago, I drank a merlot that was once a chardonnay, and it was a bit complicated.”

Stevie responds, “OK, so you’re just incredibly open to all wines.”

David concludes the scene by saying, “I enjoy the wine, not the label, does that make sense?”

“Yes, it does,” Stevie answers with a smile.

Emily Hampshire discusses her sexuality as a pansexual.

Hampshire has since acknowledged that the incident aided her in coming to terms with her pansexuality.

“He says, ultimately, he likes the wine, not the label, and that he’s pansexual,” Demi Lovato remarked on their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. Pansexual was a term I had never heard before.

“I’ve always thought of myself as being extremely aware about LGBTQ+ issues because almost everyone in my life, including my friends, is LGBTQ+, yet I had no idea.

“Five years later, I was seeing someone and I noticed on these message boards that people were asking, ‘Is Stevie a lesbian?’ ‘Is Emily a lesbian?’ ‘Who is Emily?’ ‘This is so strange,’ I exclaimed to Dan. ‘Who am I?’ Because I actually fell in love with a person and it didn’t matter to me where they lay on the gender spectrum… As a result, he said, ‘You’re pansexual.’ ‘Are you not watching our show?’

Dan Levy on the Wine Scene at Schitt’s Creek

In addition, Levy, who co-wrote Schitt’s Creek with his father Eugene, confessed that he was previously a fan. This is a condensed version of the information.