In front of her friends, a giant crocodile kills and eats an 8-year-old girl.

While bathing in the river with pals, a large crocodile attacked and ate an 8-year-old girl. The bones of the small girl were discovered early Friday by authorities.

On Wednesday, the girl, Suci Ramadhani, was attacked while bathing in the river with her pals. The crocodile assaulted the girl in the Teluk Kayeli region of Buru Island, according to officials.

Korpos Rahmad Namlea, a search and rescue worker in Ambon, told The Star that the young girl’s friends witnessed the abuse and were completely shocked by it.

Locals arrived immediately and used a spear to stab the enormous crocodile while the young girl’s head was visible inside the animal’s mouth. However, Namlea told The Star that no remains of the girl were found within the crocodile’s stomach when they cut into it.

According to Namlea, her remains were recovered early Friday.

“Saltwater crocodiles are known to live in the river,” Namlea told The Star. “In the last ten years, at least two crocodile attacks have occurred.” When humans interact in areas where crocodile populations are dense, crocodile attacks like this are typical. They’re called “opportunistic predators” because they may creep beneath the water’s surface and wait until their prey is unprepared before attacking.

Crocodiles, unlike their alligator cousins, have a bad temper and are more inclined to attack humans without provocation. They’re also three feet taller on average than alligators and have tearing fangs.

Crocodile bites are significantly stronger than alligator bites because alligator teeth are designed to crush prey. You’re more likely to be attacked by an alligator than a crocodile in the United States, although crocodile assaults are fairly prevalent in Indonesia, which has 14 different species of crocodile.

On Thursday, officials in Teluk Kayeli announced that a 9-year-old kid had gone missing from his town after being supposedly mauled by a crocodile. The child was bathing in the river near his home in Kaki Aer Village, according to sources. His buddies stated that a crocodile had eaten him an hour later.

Local search and rescue teams were called in. This is a condensed version of the information.