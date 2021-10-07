In ‘Friends,’ there’s a subtle Easter Egg tribute to Jennifer Aniston’s real father.

Friends may have ended more than two decades ago, but the New York-based sitcom continues to evoke strong feelings of nostalgia.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) reunited for a special earlier this year, owing to the show’s popularity.

After being delayed due to COVID, Friends: The Reunion, popularly known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” was finally broadcast on May 27.

The stars conversed and reminisced about their ten-year run on television, which shows no signs of slowing down now that all ten seasons are available on Netflix.

And now that we have access to every episode (since who has a VHS or DVD player anymore? ), fan theories and blooper films abound as viewers scrutinize each episode.

Jennifer Aniston’s real father, John Aniston, is honored in a sweet Easter egg contained in episode 24 of season 7, which you may have missed.

The sequel to The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding follows the happy couple’s ups and downs as they prepare to exchange vows.

Joey, an ordained preacher, is causing Rachel to scramble to find an officiant at the last minute. While seeking for another wedding, she comes across a sign that reads, “Anastassakis Papasifakis wedding.” She persuades the Greek Orthodox pastor to marry Monica and Chandler, but Joey arrives just in time to complete the ceremony.

However, it turns out that Aniston has a much deeper relationship to the names on the sign, as the first is really her father’s last name, Yannis Anastassakis.

The 88-year-old was born on the Greek island of Crete, but his family immigrated to the United States when he was a child, and their names were anglicized.

Aniston’s father, who played Victor Kiriakis in Days Of Our Lives—the same show where Joey had a role in the sitcom—as well as Search for Tomorrow, is a veteran of the screen.

The IMBD page for additionally explains the subtle reference. This is a condensed version of the information.