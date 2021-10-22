In Florida, a massive ‘RIP’ Gabby Petito crop circle tribute with a heart was unveiled.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old blogger, was honored at a Florida farm with a stunning 7-acre corn maze dedicated to her.

At Hunsader Farms in Manatee County, the touching memorial arose among the crops. Petito’s parents reported her missing on September 11th. Eight days later, her body was located in Wyoming, and a coroner determined she had been strangled to death.

Petito’s case and the search for her lover Brian Laundrie received widespread attention, particularly in Florida, where Laundrie’s parents live and where her boyfriend returned alone on September 1 after a planned road trip with her.

When Laundrie refused to inform authorities when he last saw Petito, he vanished. Following an extensive manhunt, his remains were discovered on Wednesday in an area of Florida’s Carlton reserve.

Rachel Hunsader Sliker, who operates the farm with her family, told Fox13 that they had been “hoping and praying” that she would be found safe and were horrified when her body was discovered. “It was quite difficult,” she admitted.

Hunsader Sliker proposed to her father that he produce something as an homage to Petito when it came time to build the farm’s yearly corn maze.

“We simply wanted to do something,” she explained, “not only for her but also for how this led to other missing persons being located.” That was also something we thought was significant.” The outcome is an eye-catching design that includes the words “R.I.P. Gabby,” as well as a cross and a heart. Hunsader Farms shared a photo of the completed maze on Facebook, which received almost 5,000 likes and comments.

“We wanted to pay respect to Gabby and her family because this is so close to home and hard on our hearts,” a remark beneath the post read.

"Not only has this national narrative aided in the recovery of Gabby, but it has also aided in the recovery of other missing persons." "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gabby's family!"

On Facebook, fans welcomed the Hunsader Farms tribute, with Melanie Zahner promising to share it with Petito’s family.

Sherry Cox DeWald said, "What a thoughtful thing to do," with Pat Biondi-Pennington Wood calling the farm a.