In Florida, a man is wanted for cutting satellite dish cables and knocking down TV stations.

A man was captured on camera in Florida on Sunday chopping through the wires of a local TV conglomerate’s satellite dishes, momentarily shutting down a number of stations.

In the parking area of WJHG Panama City about 9:30 p.m., video footage shows a man sawing through and taking cables from nine satellite dishes. In addition to shutting down WJHG, the damage caused Gray Television, the station’s parent company, to lose the signals of a number of other networks.

On Monday, a team of repair crews was required to work all day to restore power to the satellites.

A WJHG employee went outside to check after finding the satellite signals were down, when he discovered the mystery individual, according to the station. The man explained to the employee that he was a Navy member stationed at nearby Tyndall Air Force Base and had been ordered to cut the cables.

Before the employee could confront him any more, the man bolted and vanished.

The employee told police that the individual, who was described as white, was wearing camouflage pants and a darker jacket. Within the station’s jurisdiction, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was unable to discover anyone who matched the description.

If he is apprehended, he could face a slew of significant federal crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials from the network indicated that the perpetrator appeared to know what he was doing and that the incident was not a random act of vandalism.

Ulysses Carlini, the general manager of WJHG, said, “This person… knows how to deactivate and make it very difficult to repair the satellite dishes.” “… The perpetrator was systematic in disconnecting and strategically severing the wire that connected all of our satellite dishes to our facilities.” “As a result, we are seeking assistance from the general public. It’s critical that you take action to hopefully avoid a repeat of this problem in the future “Carlini went on to say.

Gray Television, the parent company of WJHG, is a big broadcasting organization with over 100 TV stations in the United States. Gray stations can be found in cities such as New Orleans, New York, Anchorage, and Nashville.

Currently, the group is negotiating a multibillion-dollar purchase of Meredith Corporation’s television division, another huge media conglomerate with well-known magazine brands as Travel. This is a condensed version of the information.