In Europe, a new Covid variant has been discovered.

On Saturday, cases of the novel Omicron strain of Covid-19 were detected in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, announced new protocols to better manage the spread.

“Anyone entering the UK before the end of the second day after their arrival will be required to undergo a PCR test and self-isolate until they obtain a negative result,” Johnson added.

Sajid Javid, the British health secretary, said the two cases linked to the new variety were linked to travel from South Africa.

In addition, two cases were discovered in Germany and one in Italy.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no cases of the novel omicron Covid variant “have been identified in the United States to yet.” Furthermore, beginning Monday, President Joe Biden announced that most travelers from eight Southern African countries will be denied entry to the United States.