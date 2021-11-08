In ‘Eternals,’ Harry Styles does everything in his one minute of screen time.

Never underestimate the power of a pop singer because even with the shortest amount of screen time, they can command attention.

This is absolutely true of Harry Styles, whose role in Marvel’s latest film Eternals was revealed before the film was even released.

Even while fans were ecstatic to find that the musician would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), they were likely unhappy to learn that he wouldn’t be in the picture for long.

A grand entrance

Styles’ Eros is presented by Patton Oswalt as his faithful buddy Pip the Troll.

He performs this in the end-credits scene, when he appears out of nowhere in the Eternals starship, the Domo, alongside Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

The three Eternals abandoned their companions on Earth and traveled across galaxies in pursuit of other versions of themselves in order to tell the truth: that they are sent on missions to other worlds to assist in the birth of a Celestial at the expense of billions of other lifeforms.

Pip interrupts their voyage and provides a magnificent introduction to the character Styles is portraying, “Thanos’ brother” Eros of Titan, popularly known as Starfox.

He also says before entering that he defeated “Black Roger,” which appears to be a reference to the Dark Roger comic book character.

A brief conversation

Styles, who is clad in Starfox’s red and white suit and has red hair like the Marvel Comics character, certainly looks the part of a superhero.

During his first appearance as a Marvel superhero, he doesn’t say much, but he does tell Thena, Druig, and Makkari that their “mates are in serious difficulty, and we know where to find them.”

Starfox is referring to Arisham abducting Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) at the end of Eternals to prevent the rise of fresh heavenly Tiamut.

His offer that he join the trio and assist them in their search for their fellow Eternals appears to be a clear set-up for Eternals 2.

