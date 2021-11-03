In Episode 3 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ who did Michelle Young send home?

Michelle Young kicked two main adversaries and three more men she hasn’t had a spark with to the curb in Season 18, Episode 3 of The Bachelorette.

After days of accusations about Michelle’s character – and if she was dating a “light-skinned baller” outside of the show – three guys were eliminated during the rose ceremony, and one was ousted during the cocktail party.

The agony of Will losing his new bomber jacket to the hotel pool, the latest victim in the developing fight between him and “pizzapreneur” Peter, could not be matched by any of these four men quitting the ABC show.

While Will’s jacket was on its way to the dry cleaners, here’s who was on their way home (or wherever you sent a jacket to get pool chlorine out of it).

In Season 18, Episode 3, of The Bachelorette, who went home?

Jamie Skaar, a 32-year-old biotech CEO from Tacoma, Washington, experienced one of the most dramatic Bachelorette twists ever.

Jamie and Michelle appeared to form a genuine bond during their one-on-one date after Jamie revealed his tough family history. He later came to her to tell her that everyone in the house was wondering if she was seeing someone outside of the program.

Of fact, by “entire house,” he meant himself — from what we could tell, no one else seemed to care about Michelle’s possible past.

This was revealed immediately before the rose ceremony, as is Bachelorette custom. Rick told Michelle that whoever told her that everyone was doubting her character was lying, and she told him it was Jamie.

Michelle then took him aside and told him she couldn’t trust him any more. She sent him home with a wave and a frigid “have a good night,” The Bachelorette’s version of a slap in the face. It was time for the rose ceremony, where four less problematic figures who had not managed to get one-on-one time with Michelle were sent home: Jamie and his pantomime villain eyebrows were gone, and it was time for the rose ceremony, where four less problematic figures who had not managed to get one-on-one time with Michelle were sent home: Since last week’s elementary school challenge, where his continual acting up led Will to, Peter IzzoIzzo, 26, a “pizzapreneur” from Bellmore, New York, was certainly living on borrowed time. This is a condensed version of the information.