In Episode 1, who was voted off Survivor 41?

After a dramatic episode in which the CBS reality show made some major adjustments, Survivor 41 has ousted its first two participants.

The show introduced the “Shot in the Dark Die” for the new season, which gives each competitor a one-in-six chance of surviving the tribal council if they choose to use it.

After a few days of alliance-making, this twist was not enough to prevent the first two Yase and Ua tribe members from elimination.

Here are the names of the first two Survivor 2021 cast members to leave Fiji.

The participants competed in a task that awarded the winners immunity in order to determine who would have a Tribal Council this week. Each of the three teams had to finish an obstacle course made up of puzzle pieces that had to be put together.

The Luvu tribe eventually gained immunity as a result of their swift work putting the piece together. As a result, each of the Yase and Ua tribes had to vote a member out.

After their tactics backfired, the Yase Tribal Council saw the first individual go. Tiffany Seely had been making the case that she should leave since she was the weakest member of the tribe, according to Eric Abraham (who went by just “Abraham” on the program).

Liana and Evvie said on the secret cams that they wanted Abraham out because of his badmouthing. They persuaded the rest of their tribe to vote for them, and Abraham was eliminated with four votes to Tiffany’s one. What were his parting words? “I was completely blindsided when the blindside hit me. That was a surprise to me. “Enjoy the journey.”

The Ua tribe was more divided on who they wanted to accompany them. Brad Reese stated he was contemplating of voting off either Sara Wilson or Shantel Smith—while they were directly behind him—on the private cam. Ricard said he wanted Jairus “JD” Robinson to leave, while Brad Reese said he wanted Jairus “JD” Robinson to leave. Sara was eventually voted out by the pair.

Brad received only one vote in the tribal council, despite making the Survivor faux pas of scheming his elimination in front of the individuals he was plotting against. Ricard Foyé received one vote as well, maybe as a result of his planning against JD backfiring.

Brad's strategy eventually worked, and Sara was sent.