In each state, these are the most popular celebrity couples.

Celebrity couples have long been able to hold the attention of devoted fans who watch their every move. Fans like knowing the ins and outs of their favorite celebrity’s love life, from first dates to engagements to breakups.

Shane Co., a major American jeweler, wanted to know which celebrity couples are the most popular in each of the 50 states. To do so, they used Google Trends to examine the search traffic of 40 celebrity couples over the previous 12 months, and then identified the most popular in each state.

The findings revealed that one thing is certain: “Bieber Fever” is still on people’s minds across the United States.

In seven states, Justin and Hailey Bieber were voted the most popular couple: Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. According to The Washington Newsday, the young couple married in a short ceremony in New York in 2018, but celebrated with a huge wedding party in South Carolina in 2019.

Three couples tied for second place in three different states, falling behind Mr. and Mrs. Bieber: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

For various reasons, all four couples have been in the headlines frequently in recent months. Last year, the Baldwins made headlines when it was thought that Hilaria was lying about her ancestry, and just last month, Alec’s name was in the news for an unintentional shooting on the set of Rust. In Colorado, Ohio, and Tennessee, they were the most sought after.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who began dating in 2002, gave birth to one of the first celebrity couple names with “Bennifer.” Bennifer followers were overjoyed when the couple resumed their romance earlier this year. In Washington, D.C., Florida, and Nevada, they were the most sought after.

Cardi B. and Offset, Victoria and David Beckham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, and John Legend are the other seven couples in the top 12 most popular in the states, each with the highest searches in two states. This is a condensed version of the information.