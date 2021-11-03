In ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Jennifer Carpenter reprises her role as Debra.

Dexter: New Blood will bring back everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, but he’s not the only original character returning.

After the original series concluded with a distinctively lackluster eighth season, which many fans felt let down by, the franchise is being given a new breath on life.

Despite her character being murdered off in Season 8 of the original series, Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) and his sister Debra (played by Jennifer Carpenter) are now back on the show.

So, how will Dexter: New Blood depict the character? Everything you need to know is right here.

Is Debra still alive and well?

Debra was shot by serial killer Oliver Saxon, aka The Brain Surgeon, in Season 8 of Dexter, after Dexter chose to let his sister arrest him rather than kill him when he had the chance.

Debra survived the ordeal, but a blood clot during surgery caused her to have a stroke, and she was placed on life support.

Dexter decided to turn off the machine out of mercy, and he took her body and buried it at sea.

Carpenter has been confirmed as a series regular in the limited series sequel and will appear in all ten episodes, despite this.

The actor previously expressed her feelings about Debra returning to the franchise, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 that she would only do it if the story was right.

She went on to say: “Many, many, many years from now, an exceptional script would be required. People don’t come back from the dead, so I’m not sure whether that’s conceivable.” Debra is still dead, but there’s more to her character than that in Dexter: New Blood.

What role will Debra play in Dexter: New Blood?

Debra may be gone, but she continues to play a vital role in Dexter’s life, to the point that he can’t let go of her memory.

Dexter has made it his quest to be “normal” and has resisted his urges to kill people in the sequel, having decided to live a new life in upstate New York.

He is able to do so by channeling Debra, or his own imagined version of her, who is essentially. This is a condensed version of the information.