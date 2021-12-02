In Defense of HBO’s “Gossip Girl” Max explains why we need to give the reboot a break.

Just when you thought the world had seen enough reboots, HBO Max revealed in 2019 that it would bring Gossip Girl back to life, to mixed reviews.

Some OG Gossip Girl fans were ecstatic that the worlds of Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) would be resurrected, while others rolled their eyes and said, “Nothing could ever equal the original.”

From 2007 until 2012, millennials and a few lucky Gen Z’s were enthralled by Gossip Girl. We watched Gossip Girl avidly for six seasons before learning that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was the real Gossip Girl all along, and yes, we’re still processing that.

So how was it going to work when HBO Max announced that Gossip Girl would return in a new incarnation, with original writer and executive producer Joshua Safran at the helm? Actually, it worked out quite well.

Yes, it has issues; it’s a little far-fetched at times, and the acting isn’t always up to par, but didn’t the original series have the same, if not more, flaws? Regardless, we enjoyed it! Here’s why we need to give the Gossip Girl Reboot a break as soon as possible.

1. It’s Not A Remake, It’s A Standalone Sequel

Fans of the original Gossip Girl series need not fear; the reboot is not attempting to be something it is not; rather, it is attempting to be incredibly distinct.

The reboot is set in the present day and follows the lives of a new generation of Constance Billard students. Although the social hierarchy still exists at the NYC private school, it is difficult to eradicate because it is ingrained in the educational system.

Queen Bee is present. JC (Jordan Alexander), Monet (Savannah Smith), and Luna (Zión Moreno) are JC’s minions. JC’s best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Julian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and Julian’s half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak).

There’s also Audrey’s boyfriend, Aki (Evan Mock), a bisexual skater, and Max (Thomas Doherty), who is essentially Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) reincarnated.

The first season marked the return of Gossip Girl, which had been on hiatus when Dan Humphrey revealed her true identity. It's not the kids that govern Gossip Girl this time; it's Constance Billard's teachers.