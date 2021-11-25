In December 2021, everything will be available on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+ are all releasing new episodes in December as an early Christmas gift to streaming customers.

New seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Emily in Paris, Amazon’s The Expanse, and Hulu’s Pen15 are among the prominent titles to look forward to. Disney+ will premiere its long-awaited Boba Fett series, while Paramount+ will premiere 1883, a Yellowstone prequel.

In terms of movies, HBO Max will screen the fourth Matrix film, while Netflix will release several major Oscar contenders, including The Power of the Dog.

Here’s what’s on Netflix this month.

In December, all of your favorite movies and TV shows will be available to stream.

Netflix

Soon to be released (no date announced)

Netflix Original Series “Decoupled”

1st of December

STONE OCEAN — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — Netflix Anime

Netflix Family Kayko and Kokosh

Season 2 of Kayko and Kokosh is now available on Netflix.

Season 3 of Lost in Space is now available on Netflix.

The Dog’s Might — A Netflix Original

Season 3 of Are You The One

‘Blood and Bone’ is a novel

Lies in the Body

Mural Murders in Bordertown

ChloeChocolat

Closer

At a Funeral, Death

The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss

The Final Frontier

3rd and final destination

5th and last destination

Gold for the Fools

The Fourth Kind is a series of four short films.

Season 3 of Ink Master

Season 4 of Ink Master

Knight Rider 2000 is a film that was released in 2000.

Seasons 1–4 of Knight Rider

Citizen who follows the law

The Legend of Zorro is a story about a man named Zorro who

LifeLooper

The Zorro Mask is a fictional character created by Zorro.

Minority Report is a film about a group of people

Pet Cemetery is a cemetery dedicated to pets (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina is a character in the film Sabrina (1995)

Surfer of the Soul

Stepmom

Stuart Little, number two

Sucking Sucker

Consider Yourself a Man

Tremors

We Had Been Soldiers

Things That Go Wrong

Wyatt Earp was a cowboy who lived in the 1800s.

2nd of December

The Alpinist is a magazine dedicated to alpinists.

Coyotes is a Netflix original series.

Season 1 of Escalona

The Netflix Original Film “Single All the Way”

The Whole Truth is a Netflix Original Film

3rd of December

Cobalt Blue is a Netflix original film.

Colton’s Coming Out is a Netflix Original Series.

Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available on Netflix.

Netflix Series — Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2

Season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Netflix Series

Netflix Film: Mixtape

Volume 2 of Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin — Netflix Documentary

The Flight Before Christmas — Shaun the Sheep — Netflix Family

5th of December

Season 1 of JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (episode 8)

6th of December

Netflix’s David and the Elves Netflix — FilmVoir Documentary 7th of December Season 2 of Centaurworld is now available on Netflix. Family Season 2 of Go Dog Go – Netflix Family Nicole Byer’s Netflix comedy BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) 8th of December Carolin Kebekus: Netflix Comedy Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 9th of December Asakusa Kid is a Netflix Original Film. Over Broadway, Bathtubs Season 4 of Bonus Family on Netflix The Camargos are a family who sings together. This is a condensed version of the information.