In COVID-19 Hospital, an overheated defibrillator sparked an oxygen-fueled fire that killed 14 people.

Authorities say an overheated defibrillator triggered an oxygen-fueled fire that killed 14 people and injured 12 others at the COVID-19 hospital in North Macedonia last month.

A cable attached to a defibrillator used to resuscitate a patient in one of the hospital’s rooms short-circuited. The cable then set fire to a junction box where the defibrillator, a cellphone charger, and another gadget were put in, according to a statement released by the public prosecutor’s office late Tuesday.

Due to the existence of stored oxygen for the patients, the fire spread fast across the hospital in the northeastern town of Tetovo. The makeshift hospital had been set up in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases, and the fire completely destroyed the building in minutes.

Medical personnel attempted to put out the first flames, according to the prosecutor’s office, but the fire swiftly spread to the field hospital’s roof panels, and from there to the lower parts of the walls and hospital equipment.

The fire on September 8 killed 12 patients and two visitors, as well as injuring another 12 individuals.

Two days after the incident, Health Minister Venko Filipce, his deputy minister, and two senior hospital executives all submitted their resignations. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, though, announced late Tuesday that he would not accept the resignations.

“There is no justification to assign political or managerial blame to Minister Venko Filipce and Deputy Minister Ilir Hasani, who resigned for moral reasons,” Zaev said, adding that authorities would present their findings on any possible faults. He stated that he has “complete faith” in both of them to continue administering the country’s health-care system.

The field hospitals, according to Zaev, were erected in an emergency during the pandemic and were not meant to be outfitted with oxygen because they were designed to treat lighter COVID-19 patients.

However, due to a scarcity of beds in state hospitals caused by an increase in infections, health officials decided to approve the installation of oxygen equipment in field hospitals, which are critical for the care of very ill patients, he said.

Zaev said that he had instructed the health ministry to inspect all of the country’s field hospitals.

