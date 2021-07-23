In comparison to Young Prince William, a new photo of Prince George was released for his eighth birthday.

Tomorrow is Prince George’s eighth birthday, and his mother, Kate Middleton, has shared a sweet birthday photo to commemorate the occasion.

The third-in-line to the throne of the United Kingdom is photographed in Norfolk, where the family’s country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham, is located.

In this calm portrait, the prince smiles heartily as he sits behind a car, yellow flowers blooming in a field behind him.

The Duchess of Cambridge photographed the special moment earlier this month, adding to her growing collection of official birthday images.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis celebrated their birthdays in May and April, respectively, when the Cambridge family shared similar photos.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new image of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow,” a Kensington Palace official stated. The shot was taken by The Duchess earlier this month in Norfolk.”

For the first time in his life, Prince George has experienced the highs and lows of the England soccer team, as he saw his country reach the European Championship finals only to lose in a penalty shootout.

The little king went to Wembley Stadium with his mother and father to attend two games: the last-16 encounter against Germany, which England won 2-0, and the final, which ended 1-1 before going to penalties.

