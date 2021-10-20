In ‘Caroline or Change,’ Sharon D Clarke is ready to bring change on Broadway.

“It’s all about evolution and how far we’ve progressed. There needs to be less discussion and more action when it comes to change.” Consider this: you’re set to make your Broadway debut in a highly anticipated, ground-breaking musical, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put everything on hold. Sharon D Clarke, a veteran of London’s West End, is finally able to claim her place in musical history with her award-winning performance as Caroline Thibodeaux in the production of Caroline or Change (runs until January 9). “Because we’re holding up a mirror and asking, “Where are we now?” the show will always be relevant. How far have we progressed thus far? The same story is continually being told.” The novel is set in 1963 Louisiana and follows a Black domestic helper for a Jewish family who is dealing with a changing society. “It’s all about how there needs to be less discussion and more action when it comes to change.” The character Caroline’s distinct singularity is not lost on Clarke. “It’s remarkable to have someone like her in a story where the story revolves around her, her emotions, her depth of character, and her power.” She hopes that her character’s impact will result in change. “It’s a pleasure to play her because you’re recognizing these women who never get that kind of acclaim in entertainment.” At this point in your career, how does it feel to be making your Broadway debut? Everything happens at its own pace. It’s such a blessing to be making my debut with this program in particular. It’s a show that I believe is quite topical and significant, especially in light of COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement over the last year and a half. But, with something like this occurring right now, it’s a story that needs to be discussed. It’s all about evolution and how far we’ve progressed. There needs to be less discussion and more action when it comes to transformation. So I consider myself quite fortunate to be in a position to bring this particular performance back to New York, a program that I know is extremely popular. This is a show I’m incredibly proud of. I’ve been there. This is a condensed version of the information.